Metellus logged 116 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while also forcing four fumbles and deflecting five passes in 17 games with the Vikings during the 2023 regular season.

The 25-year-old was able to breakout in his fourth year in the NFL, ranking first on the Vikings' in forced fumbles and second in both total tackles and tackles for loss. New defensive coordinator Brian Flores had Metellus lining up everywhere on Minnesota's defense in 2023, as he played 377 snaps in the box, 55 at free safety, 396 in the slot, 29 as an outside cornerback and 205 as an outside linebacker. Metellus will be in Minnesota through the 2025 season under his current contract and an extension could very well be in the works after his impressive 2023 campaign.