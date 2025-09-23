Metellus recorded five total tackles (four solo), while also securing an interception in Sunday's 48-10 win over Cincinnati.

Metellus jumped in front of a pass from Jake Browning in the third quarter, snatching his first interception of the year. The safety is now up to 14 total tackles (11 solo), while registering two passes defensed, including the aforementioned interception, over three games this season.