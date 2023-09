Metellus had six total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. He started the game as the slot defender as the Vikings used a formation with three safeties.

Metellus played on 57 of the defense's 68 snaps as the defense frequently utilized a secondary with three safeties. It looks like Metellus will have a large role this season in addition to continuing to play extensive snaps (19) on special teams.