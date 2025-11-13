Metellus (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Metellus was cleared to play through a foot issue during the Vikings' Week 10 loss to the Ravens, when he posted three tackles (two solo) while playing every single defensive snap. Given his ability to practice Wednesday, Metellus should be able to play in Sunday's NFC North tilt against the Bears, barring a setback. The 2020 sixth-rounder has accumulated 22 tackles (nine solo), including 0.5 sacks, and an interception in the four games since the Vikings' Week 6 bye.