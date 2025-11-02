Metellus (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Metellus landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant and was given a questionable designation. However, he was always expected to suit up, as coach Kevin O'Connell referred to the safety's injury as soreness. Metellus has started all seven games this season, recording 41 tackles (25 solo) and four pass breakups, including a pair of interceptions.