Vikings' Josh Metellus: Will play vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Metellus was limited in practice during Week 13 prep due to a knee injury that he likely sustained during the Vikings' Week 12 loss to the Packers. However, he's been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups and will start at safety alongside Harrison Smith while Jay Ward provides depth at the position.
