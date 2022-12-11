Metellus will start Sunday's matchup against the Lions in the absence of Harrison Smith (neck), Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Metellus will draw his second start of the season in the absence of Smith. Last time he operated as a starter (Week 3 against Detroit), Metellus recorded 11 tackles (10 solo), two pass defenses and one interception while playing every single defensive snap.
