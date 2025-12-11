Vikings' Josh Metellus: Working through shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Metellus (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Metellus played every single defensive snap during the Vikings' Week 14 win over the Commanders, but he appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the process. His ability to practice Wednesday indicates that the injury isn't considered serious, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's road tilt against the Cowboys.
