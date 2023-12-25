Oliver caught one pass for 33 yards and no touchdowns in the Vikings' 30-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The backup tight end saw two targets and played on 19 offensive snaps. Starter T.J. Hockenson left the game early in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return, but depth tight end Johnny Mundt also saw 22 offensive snaps and three targets. Hockenson is undergoing an MRI on Monday, and if he has to miss time, it could mean a greater share of snaps for both Oliver and Mundt.