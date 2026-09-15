Oliver logged two catches on four targets for 22 yards during the Vikings' 39-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Oliver was listed as the Vikings' co-starter at tight end alongside T.J. Hockenson, with the duo playing 40-plus snaps each in Sunday's win. Oliver's four targets ended up being third-most on the Vikings behind Hockenson (five) and Justin Jefferson (nine), though Oliver figures to serve in a complementary role in the passing game and primarily as a blocker. Oliver and the Vikings will hit the road for a Week 2 tilt against the Bears on Sept. 20.