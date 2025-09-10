Oliver was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury.

Oliver was the reserve TE to receive the largest workload behind No. 1 option T.J. Hockenson (45 of 56 offensive snaps) during Monday's win at Chicago, earning 27 snaps to undrafted rookie Benjamin Yurosek's 10. Overall, Oliver started, hauled in his only target for five yards and also was stopped shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion at the start of the fourth quarter. With a DNP under his belt Wednesday, he likely will need to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Falcons.