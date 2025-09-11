Vikings' Josh Oliver: Doesn't practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
Oliver also sat out Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury, so he has just one more chance to prove his health Friday ahead of Sunday's contest against the Falcons. If Oliver is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Benjamin Yurosek and Nick Vannett would be candidates for elevated workloads behind the Vikings' top TE T.J. Hockenson.
