Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Oliver (ankle) is expected to return next Sunday against the Falcons, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Oliver has missed the Vikings' past two games. In his absence, T.J. Hockenson has seen elevated snap rates of 68 and 64 percent after playing 48 percent or less of the snaps in his first three games back from the reserve/PUP list. It's unclear what Oliver's return will do to Hockenson's snap share, if anything. In his two games without Oliver, Hockenson has totaled 10-142-0 receiving on 15 targets. Oliver's the better blocker of the duo.