Oliver is expected to be a factor in the Vikings' red-zone offense, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Signed to a surprising three-year, $21 million in free agency after spending the last two seasons buried in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, Oliver has been a pleasant surprise in offseason workouts, per Lewis. Vikings OC Wes Phillips said that Oliver could do more through the air than most realized, and that he's built like a "rhinoceros" in the open field. Oliver is unlikely to see consistent targets as long as T.J. Hockenson is healthy, but it sounds like Minnesota has plans for Oliver in multiple-tight end sets, particularly in the scoring area.