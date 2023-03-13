Oliver and the Vikings reached agreement Monday on a three-year, $21 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
A 2019 third-round pick, Oliver played only four games for his original team (Jacksonville) in two seasons but then developed into a solid backup tight end for Baltimore in 2021 and 2022. He's caught only 26 passes in 35 career games, and while he should see a few more targets in Minnesota, there's not much fantasy upside so long as T.J. Hockenson stays healthy. This move strongly suggests fellow free agent Irv Smith will sign elsewhere rather than sticking with the Vikings.
