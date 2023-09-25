Oliver had two receptions for four yards, including a four-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Oliver is mostly a blocking tight end as he went out on a route on just 8 of 27 snaps on offense. He could be an occasional option in the red zone, but it was just his third touchdown reception in 38 career games.
