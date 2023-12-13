Oliver played 28 of 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders and failed to corral his lone target.

Since producing a season-best 4-47-1 receiving line on four targets in a Week 11 loss to Denver, Oliver has been blanked on two targets in the Vikings' last two contests. The 26-year-old is a valued blocker and should continue to see plenty of playing time on offense alongside T.J. Hockenson, but Oliver is unlikely to be a major factor in the passing attack in a given game so long as Hockenson is available.