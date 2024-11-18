Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Oliver sprained his left ankle during Sunday's win at Tennessee, and his status for a Week 12 game at Chicago is to be determined, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Per Goessling, Oliver was seen with a walking boot on his foot following Sunday's game, and O'Connell acknowledged afterward that the tight end would be evaluated upon the Vikings returning to Minnesota. That process appears to be ongoing, and Oliver's status could gain some clarity once the team gets back on the practice field Wednesday. Over the last four games, he's recorded multiple catches on each occasion en route to a cumulative 14-174-2 line on 16 targets.