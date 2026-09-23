Oliver caught his lone target for 24 yards during the Vikings' 9-3 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Oliver was listed as the co-starter at tight end with T.J. Hockenson, with the duo each playing 31 of 52 offensive snaps. Oliver's only target from Carson Wentz came late in the third quarter, when the duo connected for a 24-yard pass that ultimately ended in a punt four plays later. Oliver is up to a 3-46-0 receiving line on five targets through two games, and his offensive upside will be limited while playing alongside Hockenson, though the Vikings pass catchers as a whole should have an elevated scoring floor in Week 3 against the Buccaneers due to the return of Kyler Murray.