Oliver had one reception for 17 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

While Oliver started at tight end, Johnny Mundt played more snaps and went out on more routes. Mundt played on 41 of the offense's 53 snaps and went out on 32 routes, while Oliver played 24 snaps and went out on eight routes. Mundt looks to be the one to get more looks in the passing game with T.J. Hockenson out for the season with a knee injury.