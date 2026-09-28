Oliver was diagnosed with a torn biceps following an MRI on Monday and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

According to Fowler, Oliver is a long shot to make a full recovery from surgery before the end of the regular season, though the tight end may have an outside chance at being available in the playoffs, should the Vikings qualify. A key blocker for the Vikings, Oliver had taken the field for 56.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps through the first three games and recorded three receptions for 46 yards on five targets.