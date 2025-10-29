Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Oliver will likely be sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Lions due to a foot sprain, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old was feared to have sustained a long-term injury in Minnesota's Week 8 loss to the Chargers, but X-rays confirmed the issue to be a foot sprain. Although Oliver is expected to miss the Week 9 contest in Detroit, he could return for the Week 10 matchup against the Ravens. While he's likely sidelined Sunday, expect Ben Yurosek to operate the Vikings' No. 2 tight end.