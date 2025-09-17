Vikings' Josh Oliver: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Oliver was able to play through an ankle injury in the team's 22-6 Week 2 loss to the Falcons, so his ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday seems to suggest he'll be good to go for Week 3. The tight end will have two more chances to be a full participant at practice before Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
