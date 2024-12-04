Oliver (wrist/ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

In advance of missing the last two games due to a sprained ankle, Oliver wasn't able to practice in any capacity, so his ability to handle every rep in his return to the field Wednesday indicates he's more or less back to 100 percent. Prior to the recent absence, he recorded multiple catches in four straight contests on his way to a cumulative 14-174-2 line on 16 targets. That said, with T.J. Hockenson slowly but surely increasing his snap share (60-plus percent the last two outings), Oliver may not have as large of a workload available to him Sunday against the Falcons.