Oliver had one reception for 15 yards on two targets, but lost a fumble on Minnesota's opening possession in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.
Oliver lost the fumble on a reception which set up the Chiefs with good field position early in the first quarter that led to a touchdown. Oliver is a strong blocking tight end who doesn't get many targets and losing a fumble won't help his case in the offensive game plan.
