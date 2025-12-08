Oliver caught both of his targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-0 victory over Washington.

Oliver came into Sunday with one or zero targets in nine of his 10 games this season, so the fact that he got two balls thrown his way was out of the ordinary in itself. Not only did Oliver catch both of those targets, he scored on each one, reeling in an 18-yard TD in the first quarter and a six-yard score in the third. On the season, four of Oliver's nine catches have gone for a TD, making him about as extreme of a TD-dependent fantasy option as it gets.