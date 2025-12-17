Oliver recorded an 18-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

After making a splash in the Vikings' 31-0 win over the Commanders in Week 14 with a pair of touchdown grabs, Oliver was held quiet Sunday, despite Minnesota clearing the 30-point threshold once again. Even with top tight end T.J. Hockenson available, Oliver continued to see ample playing time, as he was on the field for 34 of the Vikings' 55 snaps on offense. Even if that playing-time trend holds through the Vikings' final three games of the season, Oliver will remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy option at tight end with limited appeal.