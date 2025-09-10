Oliver had one reception for five yards on his lone target in Monday's win over Chicago

Oliver is one of the league's better run-blocking tight ends, but he won't get many targets as long as T.J. Hockenson is healthy. He went out for a pass on just seven of his 27 snaps on offense. His only target was at the goal line where he was stopped just short of scoring a touchdown, which shows he can get the occasional touchdown (seven total in last three seasons).