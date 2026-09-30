The Vikings placed Oliver (biceps) on injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Oliver's move to IR was expected after the tight end was diagnosed with a torn bicep Monday. The tight end will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season as he recovers from surgery. T.J. Hockenson and Gavin Bartholomew are now the only tight ends on the Vikings' roster, meaning practice squad elevations ahead of Week 5 will likely include at least one more option for the team. The Vikings signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.