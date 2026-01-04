Oliver won't return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Prior to his exit in the third quarter, Oliver had two catches (on two targets) for 29 yards, which is a bit of a disappointment considering he was filling in for inactive No. 1 TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder). Oliver will finish the 2025 campaign with a 15-160-4 on 19 targets in 15 regular-season games. He's under contract with the Vikings in 2026.