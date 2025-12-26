Oliver brought in one of two targets for eight yards during Thursday's 23-10 win over Detroit.

Oliver got the chance to start Christmas Day with T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) inactive, but that didn't result in him drawing many opportunities due to Thursday's unorthodox game script. Max Brosmer drew the start with J.J. McCarthy (hand) sidelined and only piled up 51 passing yards while the Vikings' defense paved the way to a victory. If Hockenson remains sidelined Week 18 versus the Packers but McCarthy manages to retake the field and revitalize Minnesota's passing offense, Oliver will carry limited fantasy value in deeper formats.