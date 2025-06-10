The Vikings signed Oliver to a three-year, $23.25 million contract on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Oliver is one of the league's better run-blocking tight ends and he filled in capably as a pass-catcher at times in 2024 for T.J. Hockenson, who didn't make his debut until Week 9. With Hockenson now fully recovered from the ACL tear he sustained in 2023, Oliver remains positioned to handle a familiar blocking role integral Minnesota's overall offense, but not in a way that translates to notable fantasy value.