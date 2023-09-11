Oliver had three receptions on three targets in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Oliver started at tight end opposite T.J. Hockenson as the Vikings opened in a two-TE set. Oliver is mostly a blocking tight end in the offense, but did go out for a pass on 13 of his 30 snaps on offense. He played on 30 of the offense's 64 snaps. He won't generate enough targets for viable fantasy value in most leagues, but could be a factor should Hockenson get hurt.