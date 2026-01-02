Oliver is set to operate as the Vikings' starting tight end during Sunday's season finale against the Packers, with T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) ruled out for Week 18, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Oliver played 93 percent of offensive snaps during Minnesota's win over the Lions in Week 17 with Hockenson sidelined, though he was unable to rack up much production in that contest with fill-in quarterback Max Brosmer being limited to 51 passing yards. With J.J. McCarthy (hand) having been cleared to return to the starting lineup versus Green Bay and the Packers expected to rest multiple key starters, Oliver will have a solid chance to close out the 2025 campaign on a positive note. While predominantly a blocker, Oliver has logged a career-high four touchdowns across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025, and he figures to be one of McCarthy's top targets in the red zone Week 18.