Dobbs will be Minnesota's backup quarterback behind Jaren Hall against the Falcons on Sunday, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Dobbs will make his Vikings debut after starting eight games for the Cardinals, but he isn't ready to run the offense yet after having been acquired in a trade Tuesday. Hall will make his first NFL start after entering Minnesota's previous game in relief following Kirk Cousins' season-ending ACL tear. Dobbs could be an option to start as soon as Week 10 against the Saints, though Hall and Nick Mullens (back) are also candidates to ascend to the top of the depth chart in Cousins' absence.