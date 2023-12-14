Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Jaren Hall, not Dobbs, will be Nick Mullens' backup for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

It's been a quick fall from grace for Dobbs after he helped guide Minnesota to back-to-back wins in Weeks 9 and 10 following his acquisition from the Cardinals. The Vikings then dropped two straight before scoring just three points last Sunday in Las Vegas. Dobbs has thrown two touchdowns and five interceptions in those last three games, while also fumbling three times and losing one. O'Connell is giving Dobbs a break, but there's a chance we could see him under center again if Mullens and Hall fail to impress.