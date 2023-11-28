Dobbs completed 22 of 32 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.

Dobbs ultimately cobbled together a decent completion rate, but he averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt and constantly short-circuited drives with his interceptions. Improbably, only one of Dobbs' four picks led to any Bears points, and only three at that. However, the first three came in Chicago territory, particularly costly in a game decided by two points. Dobbs did manage to pull the Vikings ahead just past the midway point of the fourth quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson, but Justin Fields ultimately one-upped him by leading a game-winning drive. Dobbs takes a 13:10 TD:INT (4:5 in four games with Minnesota) into a Week 14 road matchup against the Raiders on Dec. 10 following a Week 13 bye.