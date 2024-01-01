Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers and will serve as the emergency quarterback, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Dobbs will serve as the Vikings' emergency quarterback for the third straight game. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has elected to start Jaren Hall over Nick Mullens for Sunday's pivotal contest. Dobbs will see the field if both Hall and Mullens sustain injuries.