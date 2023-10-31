The Cardinals traded Dobbs to the Vikings on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Two days removed from Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon reaffirming Dobbs' status as the team's starting quarterback and then rescinding it one day later, Dobbs is on the move to a QB-needy team after the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins for the season to a torn Achilles this past Sunday. It's unclear if Dobbs will start over rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall immediately, but the veteran at least will have three days to practice with his new team before new coach Kevin O'Connell will need to make such a decision.