Dobbs took over for an injured Jaren Hall after the first series and was for 20-of-30 passing for 158 yards for two touchdowns in Sunday's win at Atlanta. He also had seven carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. He led the Vikings on a game-winning touchdown drive with two minutes and eight seconds left.

Dobbs put together an amazing performance considering he only joined the team on Wednesday after his trade from Arizona. He wasn't expected to play in the game since he was just getting up to speed on the playbook, but served as the backup. He started off poorly by taking a sack in the end zone for a safety and also losing a fumble early in the game. However, his rushing ability made a huge impact especially on a key fourth-down play late in the game. Dobbs will likely be the starter the rest of the season after this performance.