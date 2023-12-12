Dobbs will move into a backup role for Saturday's game against the Bengals with the Vikings naming Nick Mullens their Week 15 starting quarterback.

Dobbs' standing atop the depth chart was already on shaky ground after a four-interception performance in a Week 12 loss to the Bears, and he was unable to rebound following the Vikings' Week 13 bye. He completed just 10 of 23 pass attempts for 63 yards and carried five times for 21 yards in this past Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders before getting benched in the fourth quarter. Mullens directed Minnesota's only scoring drive of the game and will now be rewarded with his first start as a member of the Vikings in Week 15. The Vikings haven't announced whether Dobbs or rookie Jaren Hall will serve as Mullens' top backup.