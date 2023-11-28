Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team will evaluate Dobbs' four-game performance at quarterback before naming a starter for Week 14 after a bye week, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

O'Connell mentioned that he debated putting Nick Mullens into Monday's game after Dobbs struggled and threw four interceptions, so the Vikings could be serious about considering a quarterback change. Dobbs would still likely be the favorite to start over Mullens or Jaren Hall, but it doesn't sound like a given.