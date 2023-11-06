Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dobbs will receive all the first-team reps in practice this week with the expectation that he starts Sunday against the Saints, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

O'Connell's announcement isn't particularly surprising, as Week 9 starter Jaren Hall is in the concussion protocol, while Dobbs came off the bench and helped lead the Vikings to a rousing 31-28 win over the Falcons in his debut. After getting no practices in with his new team following his acquisition from the Cardinals on Tuesday, Dobbs had some expected struggles -- he lost two fumbles and took a sack in the end zone -- but he came on strong late in the game and finished with 20 completions on 30 attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns to go with 66 rushing yards. Though Dobbs should benefit from a more typical practice schedule this week as he prepares to start Sunday, he may need a solid showing versus New Orleans to ensure he remains the Vikings' No. 1 quarterback. Nick Mullens (back) is on injured reserve but is eligible to resume practicing this week, and he and Hall could serve as challengers to Dobbs for starting duties following Kirk Cousins' (Achilles) season-ending injury.