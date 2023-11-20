Dobbs completed 20 of 32 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed eight times for 21 yards and another score in the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night. He also committed three fumbles, losing one and recovering the other two.

Dobbs turned in another serviceable performance from an overall production standpoint, but his ball security issues Sunday night stood out. The journeyman signal-caller's two turnovers led to Broncos field goals, and after leading the Vikings to three points on a marathon 14-play drive in the fourth quarter, Dobbs couldn't help Minnesota answer Denver's go-ahead touchdown, throwing four straight incompletions to close out his team's final possession. Nevertheless, Dobbs has job security and the possible return of Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on his side as he looks ahead to a Week 12 divisional home clash with the Bears on Monday night, Nov. 27.