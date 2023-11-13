Dobbs completed 23 of 34 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints. He added eight rushes for 44 yards and an additional score.

Dobbs began the game on fire and had 260 total yards to go with two scores in the first half. His first trip to the end zone came on the ground, as he ran in a score from seven yards away. He followed that up by running a perfect two-minute drill, which he capped by finding T.J. Hockenson for a 28-yard touchdown. The Vikings took their foot off the gas in the final two quarters and coasted to victory, but Dobbs has a positive outlook for the final half of the season -- particularly once Justin Jefferson (hamstring) can return.