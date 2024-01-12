Dobbs appeared in 13 games during the 2023 season, completing 262 of 417 pass attempts (62.8 percent) for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 77 carries for 421 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Coming into 2023, Dobbs had started just two NFL games since being taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Steelers. After ending 2022 as the Titans' starter, Dobbs signed with the Browns as a free agent but was traded to the Cardinals just ahead of Week 1. He started the first eight games of the season for Arizona but was acquired by the Vikings near the trade deadline after Minnesota lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles' tear. Dobbs appeared in five games (four starts) for the Vikings before being benched in favor of Nick Mullens to close out the year. Dobbs had a turnover problem in 2023, giving the ball away 17 times across 13 games. He's scheduled to be a free agent in March and will likely only attract backup work.