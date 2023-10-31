Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Dobbs, whom the Vikings acquired from the Cardinals on Tuesday, isn't expected to start Sunday's game at Atlanta but could be available to play, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

O'Connell noted that the Vikings are preparing rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall to make his first career start in the wake of Kirk Cousins suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Week 8 against Green Bay. While Hall could end up sticking atop the depth chart on a more permanent basis if he performs well against Atlanta, Dobbs at least gives Minnesota a battle-tested option to turn to at quarterback if Hall doesn't prove to be NFL ready. As the starter for Arizona's first eight games of the season, Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 258 yards and three scores on 47 rushing attempts.