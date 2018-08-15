Vikings' Josiah Price: Carted off practice field
Price was carted off the practice field Wednesday with an apparent injury to his right knee, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Price couldn't put any weight on his leg after going down in a passing drill. While the extent of his injury remains to be seen, it sounds like the second-year tight end could be dealing with a severe injury.
More News
-
Vikings' Jabari Price: Back in action•
-
Vikings' Jabari Price: Sitting out with mystery ailment•
-
Vikings' Jabari Price: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Jabari Price: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Vikings CB Jabari Price suspended two games•
-
Vikings' Jabari Price has DWI charge reduced to careless driving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why maybe they...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...