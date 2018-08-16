Price (knee) will be out for the remainder of the season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Price was carted off the Vikings practice injury with a right knee injury Wednesday. Though the specifics of the injury are unclear, he'll likely move to IR in the near future, where he'll spend the remainder of the 2018 campaign. A depth tight end, Price's injury shouldn't have much impact on the Vikings offense, though there will be more reps to go around for Tyler Hoppes and Blake Bell (leg).