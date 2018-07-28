Vikings' Josiah Price: Re-ups with Vikings

Price re-signed with the Vikings on Saturday, just four days after he was released, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Price was let go by the Vikings on Tuesday, but he will get another look in training camp after the team opted to re-add him after waiving rookie guard Chris Gonzalez on Saturday. He will still face an uphill battle to earn a 53-man roster spot in Minneapolis, but the second-year tight end will at least receive another go-around in camp.